The OCA delegation and leaders of the Vietnam Sports Administration at the working session (Source: tdtt.gov.vn)

– General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Vuong Bich Thang had a working session with a delegation from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) led by David DS Moon.At the meeting, David DS Moon said the OCA delegation’s visit aims to promote the role of athletes through the establishment and development of athletes committees under national Olympic committees.He said the OCA wants to discuss with the Vietnam Sports Administration a project on training athletes in startup to prepare them for life after retiring from competition.The OCA official also mentioned the grant of scholarships for athletes with excellent performances and those in disadvantaged circumstances.He expressed the hope that after completing the national sport training centre in Can Tho city, Vietnam will invite foreign athletes to the centre for exchanges and experience sharing.General Director Thang said Vietnam’s sport performance is still far below the Asian level, and the country hopes to receive support from the OCA to improve its sport capacity.The Vietnamese sport official hailed the project on training athletes to prepare them for life after retiring from competition, which he said drew great interest from the Government and related agencies of Vietnam. He expressed hope that the project will be launched soon.Thang also reported that the athletes committee of Vietnam has begun operation but its work has not produced desired results. He said Vietnam needs more assistance from the OCA in the work. -VNA