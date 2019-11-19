Society Centre for toxic chemicals and environmental treatment established A ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision on establishing the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) was held on November 13 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech Cybersecurity - top priority in IoT application Ensuring information and national security is a top priority when applying internet of things (IoT) in production and life, a conference heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Sci-Tech Vietnam wins three ASOCIO awards for 2019 Three representatives of Vietnam won ICT awards for 2019 of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO), according to the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).

Environment World's smallest ungulates spotted in Vietnam after nearly 30 years For the first time in almost three decades, the silver-backed chevrotain or mouse deer that is thought to be on the verge of extinction has been spotted in a jungle in Vietnam.