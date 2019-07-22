Asia’s most magnificent system of stalactites and stalagmites VNA Monday, July 22, 2019 - 10:14:09 Print Source: VNA Related News Travel Quang Binh, Google partner to promote local tourism Travel Phong Nha – Ke Bang, magnificent “Kingdom of Caves” Travel Phong Nha - Ke Bang strives to become national tourist site by 2025 Thien Duong Cave Paradise Cave Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park Quang Binh province Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency system of stalactites and stalagmites in Asia Quang Binh Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel