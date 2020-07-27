World ASOSAI Governing Board holds 55th meeting online The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) convened a teleconferenced 55th meeting on July 27 under the chair of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), which holds the ASOSAI chairmanship for 2018-2021.

World Indonesia revises down 2020 credit growth to 4 percent Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the country’s credit growth down to just 4 percent this year compared to 2019 - far from the initial 11 percent.

ASEAN Vietnam a respectable, trustworthy, constructive member of ASEAN: Analyst Vietnam is a respectable, trustworthy, and constructive member of ASEAN, Frederick Kliem, an analyst with the Centre for Multilateralism Studies at the Singaporean-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, during which he emphasised that the country is now an integral part of the bloc after 25 years of membership.

ASEAN Infographic 25 years of Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations In the first six months of 2020, Vietnam's export volume to ASEAN countries was estimated at nearly 11 billion USD while its import volume from the bloc was over 14 billion USD.