Business Customs clearance suspended 7 days at border gates during Tet festival Customs clearance will be suspended at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son and Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province for seven days, from January 21 to 27, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, according to authorities. The work will be resumed from January 28.

Business High exports but challenges ahead for fertiliser industry Vietnamese fertiliser exports were riding high in 2022 with an aggregate volume of 1.7 million tonnes, bringing in over 1 billion USD.

Business Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves to grow this year VNDirect Securities Corporation expects Vietnamese foreign exchange reserves to recover to 3.3 months of imports and reach 102 billion USD by the end of this year from the current level of 89 billion USD last year, said in its updated macro report.

Business Vietnam's exports to EU increase 5.1% in 2022 The trade turnover between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) reached 76.3 billion USD last year, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, according to the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).