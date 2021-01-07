Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)



Hanoi (VNA) - At least 15,000 Filipinos are expected to participate in the World Health Organisation-led coronavirus vaccine trial that will likely kick off this month, a Philippine government official said on January 6.



The Philippines and Colombia will be the first two countries to take part in the vaccine trial. Participants will come from Metro Manila, the capital region and the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines.



The trial aims to determine the safety and efficacy of the candidate vaccine.



The Philippine Government is now "in the advance stages" of negotiations with at least seven vaccine makers, including Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech, Novavax, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson of the US, and Russian medical research institute Gamaleya to buy vaccines.



According to the latest statistics, Philippines now records over 480,000 infection cases, including more than 9,300 deaths./.