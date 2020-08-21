Toronto (VNA) - The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a ceremony in Toronto on August 20 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Government and with public consensus, Vietnam could win against the invisible enemy - COVID-19.

He hoped that ties between Vietnam and Canada would grow strongly in the fields of national defence and security, and trade and investment, among others.

Addressing the event, Professor Julie Nguyen, a CVFS member, said that through the many ups and downs over the past 75 years, under the flag of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has posted a wide range of achievements in national construction and defence.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Philip Fernandez from CVFS said that President Ho Chi Minh and the CPV have been a source of inspiration around the world, as a small nation that beat imperial powers to regain its independence and re-unify under the leadership of the CPV.

Overseas Vietnamese and Canadian friends also visited an online museum featuring paintings, poems, and music about President Ho Chi Minh. The museum is due to open to the public on September 2./.