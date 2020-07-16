World Indonesia promotes support for people affected by COVID-19 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on July 15 directly presented cash assistance to small and micro-sized enterprises, business households, freelance workers, and street vendors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.to help them overcome the difficult time.

World Singapore: Workers’ Party chief to be named leader of opposition in parliament With 10 out of the 93 seats in Singapore’s general election, Pritam Singh, chief of the Workers’ Party, will be appointed as leader of the opposition in the Singaporean Parliament in the new term.

World Malaysia expects to earn 5.1 billion USD from glove exports Malaysia is expected to rake in 21.8 billion RM (over 5.1 billion USD) in revenue from glove exports this year, the New Straits Times reported on July 15.

World Indonesia: Death toll in flash flood rises to 21 The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on July 15, with two people still missing, an official said.