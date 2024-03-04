Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks at the event (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Australian Government will invest 64 million AUD (41.8 million USD) over the next four years, including 40 million USD in new funding, to enhance Australia's Southeast Asia Maritime Partnerships, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on March 4.



She announced the commitment at the Maritime Cooperation Forum, which is taking place within the framework of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit 2024 in Melbourne city on March 4-6 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations.



According to her, the new commitment will expand their maritime cooperation and contribute to security, prosperity and the management of maritime domains within the region.



In a pre-conference statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasised that building relationships with Southeast Asian countries is a top priority of the Australian Government.



Also speaking at the forum, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo underlined that the South China Sea (called East Sea by Vietnam) is of strategic importance and has a promising future.



However, he said that this future can only be guaranteed if countries in the region are determined to maintain cooperation instead of confrontation, and dialogue instead of using or threatening to use force./.