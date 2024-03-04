Business State budget collection reaches 24.3% of 2024 projection in two months The total State budget revenue in the first two months of 2024 reached over 361.67 trillion VND (nearly 14.67 billion USD), equivalent to 24.3% of the projection for the whole year, and 112.9% compared to the figure recorded in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported on March 1.

Business Vietnamese coffee promoted in Algeria The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria on March 2 coordinated with the Bab Ezzouar Commercial Centre in Algiers to organise an event to promote Vietnamese coffee products.

Business Phu Yen aims to become central coastal region’s blue economy hub Phu Yen province plans to develop itself into a blue economy hub in the central coastal region with digital economy, industry-green energy, high-quality tourism and services, high-tech agriculture and maritime transport and logistics as pillars, under the provincial master plan until 2030 with a vision to 2050.