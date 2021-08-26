Health Donacoop to import 15 million doses of Pfizer vaccine General Director of Dong Nai Union of General Agricultural Service Cooperatives (Donacoop) Bui Thanh Truc said that Donacoop has finalised an agreement with Pfizer to import about 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the US partner has prepared enough vaccine supply for Donacoop.

Health Italy grants 801,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam The Italian Government on August 25 decided to present Vietnam with 801,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX Facility to aid the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

Health US CDC Southeast Asia Regional Office opens in Hanoi US Vice President Kamala Harris launched the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi at a ceremony on August 25 during her three-day visit to the country.

Health Vietnam logs addtional 12,096 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12,096 new COVID-19 cases, including 12,093 domestic and three imported, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 25, the Ministry of Health announced.