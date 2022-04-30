Politics China demanded to respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang emphasised the demand that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty while replying to reporters’ question about China’s three-month fishing ban in the East Sea, including the waters of Vietnam, on April 29.

Politics Officials detail crackdown on fake news, wrongdoings in capital market An official of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) mentioned measures for cracking down on fake news while another from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) highlighted ways to ensure the transparency of the financial, stock, and bond markets at the Government’s monthly press conference on April 29.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese front organisations cement ties Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Zou Jiayi co-chaired a teleconference between the two sides on April 29.