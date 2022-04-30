Australia – Vietnam’s long-term partner in Mekong Delta: Ambassador
Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - Australia has been a long-term partner of Vietnam in the Mekong Delta, affirmed Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
The ambassador expressed her delight to be back to the Mekong Delta, following her visit in December 2020, saying it’s a wonderful opportunity for her to reconnect with the people and the environment in the region, and to see some of the chances that have been taking place in the past year.
She noted that Australia has invested 650 million AUD in projects in the region since 2000 like Cao Lanh and My Thuan bridges, along with others in agriculture and climate change adaptation.
“At the moment, we are focusing on projects which look at maintaining productivity and environmental resilience because we know that this is vital to the Mekong Delta’s ability to adapt to a changing climate, and to preserve food security, sustainability and development in the future,” the diplomat said.
She added that Australia has a number of interesting projects underway, including one connecting aquaculture farmers to enhance productivity and profitability, helping them maximise productivity.
Another is in the Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap province, she said, further explaining that it is informed by the AI and high technology solutions, which are geared to supporting sustainable environmental management in the park.
The ambassador also highlighted the Mekong-Australia Partnership, worth 232 million AUD over four years across all Mekong countries, and support through the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), which has been focusing on the Mekong Delta for almost 30 years, and collectively invested 23 million AUD in 20 collaboration projects.
Mekong Delta provinces have been working together on shared solutions to climate change. (Photo: VNA)Asked about Vietnam’s efforts in climate change response, Mudie said Mekong Delta provinces have been working together on shared solutions, and commended the Vietnamese government’s decision to introduce an integrated response plan for the Mekong Delta’s development.
“This will be really important to connect government, business and community so that all can work together to identify where the challenges are and to work out sustainable and shared long-term mitigation strategies,” she said.
The ambassador expressed a hope that the government will take forward its plan for an integrated response, stressing that Australia will look for opportunities that match its existing support once the plan is adopted. /.