Australian FM affirms closeness of relations with Vietnam
Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has affirmed that the relationship between her country and Vietnam is underpinned by their close economic and trade links, growing peacekeeping relationship, and longstanding people-to-people ties.
Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (L) and Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
In a September 12 media release following the Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra co-chaired by Wong and her visiting Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, she said that Australia and Vietnam reaffirmed their strong partnership during the event.
Australia and Vietnam are strong partners and friends that share a commitment to ASEAN's centrality and a strategic interest in maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected.
Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)The two countries have supported each other throughout the pandemic, she wrote, adding that Australia will provide Vietnam with a further 4.2 million adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses, in addition to the 22.2 million doses delivered to date.
“Foreign Minister Son and I had warm and productive discussions about how we can further expand our Strategic Partnership. We also discussed ways to strengthen our climate change cooperation as both countries work towards meeting our commitments to net zero emissions by 2050,” added Wong. “Australia and Vietnam will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. Throughout 2023 we will reflect on our relationship and look forward to what we can achieve together”./.