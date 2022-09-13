Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian scholar: Ho Chi Minh and India-Vietnam Relations Dr Tilottama Mukherjee, Assistant Professor and head of the Department of Political Science at Syamaprasad College, India, has delivered a remark at an international conference recently held on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of UNESCO’s Resolution honouring President Ho Chi Minh as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam

Politics Foreign Minister co-chairs fourth meeting with Australian counterpart Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong co-chaired the fourth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra on September 12.

Politics PM: Vietnam maintains stability amid global uncertainties Vietnam is staying active and maintaining stability with risk management tools and healthy competition amid global integration, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.