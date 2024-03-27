Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (right) meets with Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing of Australia, in Canberra. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam met with Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing of Australia, in Canberra on March 27, during which the Australian official spoke highly of positive developments in the relations between the two countries, especially the elevation of their relationship to comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of an official visit to Australia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in March.



Ayres affirmed that the Australian Government's leadership and he personally hold positive views on the current situation and prospects of the Vietnam-Australia relationship. Therefore, they are interested in and support the further development of the relationship for the benefit of both countries, for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



He emphasised that there is still room for growth in the bilateral trade and investment relationship, and committed to continue to pay attention to further opening up the market for Vietnamese agricultural products. He also pledged continued support for Vietnam in supplying essential minerals and enhancing cooperation in climate change adaptation and energy transition towards the goal of achieving net-zero emissions.



The Vietnamese diplomat discussed with his host measures to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations, ensure sustainable supply chains, effectively implement trade agreements that both countries are members such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA), and hasten the launch of the Ministerial Dialogue on energy and minerals./.