On the first day in Vietnam, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

He tried the world-famous Vietnamese sandwich "banh mi", a favorite street food of many Vietnamese people and foreign tourists, and drank "bia hoi", a locally brewed beer often used by Hanoians on hot summer days.

"Banh mi" is ranked 7th among the best street foods in the world by TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to discovering fresh ingredients, traditional dishes, and authentic restaurants around the world.

The PM commended the Vietnamese cuisine with diverse and unique dishes, and expressed his delight at sentiments and hospitality of local people.

In addition to "banh mi" and "bia hoi", PM Albanese also enjoyed boiled peanuts, grilled chopped fish, grilled pork and dried soya curds mixed with fresh onion leaves.

PM Albanese is paying a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh./.

