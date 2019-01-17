President of the Australian Senate Scott Ryan (Photo: VNA)



President of the Australian Senate Scott Ryan will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 20-25 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, according to the NA Committee for External Relations.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, Vietnam and Australia have built strong and substantive relations on the basis of mutual respect and interest.The Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Partnership, announced in 2009 and enhanced in 2015, underlines the concerted efforts of the governments and people of the two countries to advance bilateral relations.The two countries elevated their bilateral relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership in 2018 on the occasion of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Australia.–VNA