Vietnam and Australia officially established diplomatic ties on February 26, 1973, and a comprehensive partnership in 2009. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2018.

The two sides are maintaining bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including annual meetings at the ministerial level in such spheres as diplomacy, national defence and economy, and policy dialogues in different realms.

They have fruitfully joined hands in national defence and security through delegation exchanges and agreements on cooperation in crime combat, exit-entry management, information and experience sharing, etc.

Currently, Vietnam is the fourth largest trade partner of Australia in the ASEAN bloc, while the latter is the 7th largest of the Southeast Asian country. Two-way trade has inched up 8.8 percent each year on average.

Australia is the longest-standing dialogue partner of ASEAN (since 1974). The two sides set up a strategic partnership in 2014. Australia has applauded Vietnam’s role in the region.

Vietnamese and Australian leaders have repeatedly affirmed their common vision of maintaining peace and stability in the region, including the East Sea.

The visit to Vietnam by Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his spouse from August 22-24 is expected to contribute to promoting the relationship between the two countries effectively and practically. -VNA