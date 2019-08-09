Illustrative image (Source: Getty Images)

Hanoi (VNA) – An automation manufacturing competition for technology students was launched in Hanoi on August 9.



Co-organised by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), the Vietnamese Students Development and Support Centre, and the Canon Vietnam Co. Ltd, the event aimed to improve students’ skills in automation research and manufacturing.



As many as 30 entries will be chosen for online voting round and Canon Chie-Tech intellectual technology festival scheduled for Hanoi in December 2019.



Contestants with good performance at the event will have a chance to make internship at Canon Vietnam.



Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Ngoc Luong said the organising board wants the competition to become an annual event, thus building a contingent of quality workforce for Vietnam’s support industry.



Further information about the contest could be found at the website http://vsds.vn or the Vietnamese Students Development and Support Centre at No.64 Ba Trieu street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.-VNA