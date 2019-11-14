Visitors are taking canoe tour through mangrove forest to experience the nature. These images are familiar to visitors to Ca Mau.

In recent years, eco-tourism in association with daily life has been focused on to attract tourists. Holidaymakers can enjoy delicious and strange dishes from the Mekong Delta region, and experience the daily life by taking part in activities such as fishing ... Since then, tourism services have become a source of income for the residents of Ca Mau.

To diversify its tourism products, Ca Mau province has invested in a forest tour to Ca Mau National Park. Coupled with the tourism product chain and the community tourism site at Dat Mui, locals are actively involved in tourism services and their living conditions are improving.

In the past 10 months, the number of tourists to Ca Mau has reached nearly 1.3 million, up over 15% from last year, of which the number of international visitors increased over 4%. However, these figures are modest compared to the natural endowment of extremely rich and diverse resources in Ca Mau.-VNA

VNA