Wedding ceremonies of the Ba Na ethnic group are always held at the end of the year - a time when everything in local houses is in full supply, from rice to cattle and poultry. The day of a full moon is chosen, as this is seen as an auspicious beginning.



Taking place in a Rong house, wedding ceremonies are actually a festival for the entire village.

Monogamous marriage has long been a feature of Ba Na culture. This means that everyone respects marital fidelity. During the wedding ceremony, the matchmaker declares that if the groom abandons the bride, he must give her 50 jars of wine, a hundred kilos of pork, and a buffalo. The bride vows to love her husband and grow old with him.



Villagers share a glass of “Can” wine to recognise a traditional marriage. After the wedding, the couple live in the bride’s house for two years and then another two at the groom’s house, to pay respect to their parents. They then build their own house.



Such standout features in the traditional wedding ceremonies of the Ba Na ethnic group contribute to the cultural kaleidoscope of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups./.

VNA