Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The 29th Meeting of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Council was held in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 24 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.



The event brought together MRC Council members from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, and representatives from development and dialogue partners, along with international organisations in the region.



On the occasion, a meeting of the 27th development partner consultative group was also convened.



In 2022, the MRC continued to complete commitments made by high-ranking leaders of the countries by accelerating the implementation of the 2021-2030 Basin Development Strategy for the Mekong River Basin and procedures regarding the use of water resources, heard the meeting.



The delegates approved a plan for the MRC for 2023-2024, focusing on upgrading the monitoring network for water resources and environment, and intensifying the sharing of information and data on the exploration and use of water resources between the member countries and upstream countries including China and Myanmar, among others.



In his remarks, Ha, Chairman of the MRC Council in 2022, spoke highly of the MRC’s achievements, cooperation among its member countries and the technical support of the MRC Secretariat.



He suggested the MRC step up major activities such as consultancy for the Sanakham and Phou Ngoy hydropower projects, stressing that reaching consensus on a joint statement and an action plan is necessary for the implementation of the projects.



Pointing out unexpected developments on the Mekong River, especially increasing drought and saltwater intrusion, the minister called on the MRC to maintain and enhance monitoring and forecasting of risks caused by drought and flooding.



At the end of the meeting, Ha handed over the MRC Council Chairmanship to Cambodia.



The 30th meeting of the council is scheduled to take place in Cambodia next year./.