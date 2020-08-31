World ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52 ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

World Cambodia backs use of digital technology Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak called for the use of digital technology to restore trust between businesses and customers, during the 52nd Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52) on August 29.

World ASEAN Foreign Ministers condemn terrorist bombings in Philippines ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 29 issued a joint statement condemning the terrorist bombings on Jolo island, Sulu province of the Philippines that left many dead and injured five days ago.

World ASEAN economic ministers hold consultation with Australia, New Zealand The ASEAN economic ministers held the virtual 25th consultation with external partners Australia and New Zealand on August 29, within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.