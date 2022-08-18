BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron spreading in Cambodia
Cambodia reported 256 new COVID-19 cases on August 18, including infections of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said although there hasn’t been a recorded COVID-related death since April 20, some patients of the sub-variants are showing severe symptoms compared to previous Omicron sub-variants like BA.1 and BA.2.
The majority of recorded patients are receiving home therapy while those who exhibit severe symptoms will be transferred to hospital, Hun Sen noted.
He added if COVID-19 does not mutate further and monkeypox is contained, it will not be necessary to close schools like last year.
The PM affirmed that vaccination is playing a crucial role in maintaining the life in the new normal.
Or Vandine, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, said every booster dose, whether the third, fourth, or fifth, protects people from fatalities if they contract the virus and also strengthens their immunity to the virus./.