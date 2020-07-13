Travel Ha Long Bay sightseeing ticket fares down by half for cruise tourists Tickets to enter sightseeing spots and stay overnight at Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in the northern province of Quang Ninh, have been cut by half as part of the locality’s efforts to support travel companies.

Travel Hoi An among world’s top 25 cities Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.

Destinations Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan province Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Travel New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.