Local authorities will focus from now to the end of the year on directing relevant agencies to speed up investment projects in tourism, especially spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, cultural and historical tourism, entertainment tourism, and agriculture-linked tourism.

It is also working to increase links with neighbouring cities and provinces such as Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Thai Nguyen, and Lang Son.

The province has already developed community-based tourism this year, in Son Dong, Yen The, and Luc Ngan districts, while promoting tours to popular destinations such as the Truc Lam Zen Buddhist area in the Tay Yen Tu region.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of tourists to Bac Giang in the first half was estimated at 502,000, a year-on-year decline of 67.7 percent.

To overcome the difficulties, Bac Giang launched a programme stimulating domestic travel, completed a tourism connectivity map between itself and Bac Ninh and Hai Duong, and allowed 70 businesses to open tours exploring the sacred land of Tay Yen Tu./.

VNA