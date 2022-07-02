Bac Giang enters major lychee harvest
Highways, roads, and laneways in the “Kingdom of Lychee” - Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province - are bursting these days with the reddish colour of lychees. Hundreds of cars and motorbikes loaded with the fruit form an endless line heading out for sale.
