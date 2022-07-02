Videos Da Nang offering preferential policies to attract investors Da Nang city has granted investment registration certificates and investment policy decisions to 27 projects with total capital of some 5.6 bln USD. It also offers many preferential policies to attract domestic and foreign investors. Issues relating to policies, incentives, and transport infrastructure will also be addressed to attract investment and contribute to socio-economic development.

Videos Hue Festival helps revive economic recovery, development The “Festival Hue” is a famous “brand name” of central province of Thua Thien Hue. The 2022 version has a special significance as the province breaks out of its Covid-19 hangover. This year’s festival is the remedy for economic recovery and development for Thua Thien Hue.

Videos Vietnam’s economy lures New Zealand exporters Vietnam is emerging as a good option for Kiwi exporters looking to diversify where they sell their goods, said New Zealand’s new site 1news.co.nz in a recent article.

Videos Vietnam’s CPI up 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, according to the General Statistics Office.