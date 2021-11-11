Standing Vice Chairman of the committee Mai Son addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern province of Bac Giang has held a ceremony to launch the Lifelong Learning Week in 2021 via videoconference with connections to more than 700 locations in 10 districts and cities across the province.



This year, the Lifelong Learning Week is themed “Digital transformation and chances for lifelong learning for all amid COVID-19”.



Addressing the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the committee Mai Son said that amid the globalisation context where the world is entering an era of high technology with challenges from COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has become a new trend of learning, helping people broaden their vision, enriching knowledge and sharpen their skills of working effectively.



The Lifelong Learning Week is a chance to honour, maintain and promote the tradition of studiousnes of Vietnamese people, he said.



Son held that lifelong learning, along with the strengthening of digital transformation, especially amid COVID-19 pandemic, will help form a society in which all individuals are active in learning, and all people become more closely together. Lifelong learning also serves as a source of happiness and help people improve themselves, he added.



The official asked the provincial Education and Training sector strengthen communications to raise its officials’ awareness of and responsibility as well as