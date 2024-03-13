Illustrative image (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to remove obstacles to the re-arrangement of district- and commune-level administrative units for the 2023-2025 period so as to accelerate the work, according to a local official.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs Nguyen Van Phuong said the locality has focused on communications work to raise the awareness of officials, public servants and people about the purpose of the arrangement, which is intended to optimize development resources, make it easier for the building of long-term regional development schemes, and create new development spaces, while building a streamlined, effective administrative system.



The work must be performed in line with legal regulations and in combination with the modernisation and streamlining of the administrative apparatus, as well as the building of digital administration and digital society, the official continued.



From now to 2025, Bac Giang will focus investment on urban infrastructure construction, with more heed to be paid to urban lighting systems, land for educational and medical facilities, and clean water, according to Phuong.



Efforts will be made to complete the draft sub-project on merging Yen Dung district with Bac Giang city, and another on arranging and adjusting the administrative boundaries of Luc Ngan and Son Dong districts to establish Chu Township and new Luc Ngan district and Son Dong district, which will be publicised to get feedback.



The project on rearranging district-level administrative units and developing urban areas in Bac Giang province will be submitted to the provincial Party Committee, the People's Committee, and the People's Council in June.



In addition, Bac Giang will work to complete sub-projects under the project on re-arranging commune-level administrative units, expected to be sent to voters for feedback in April, in order to submit the full project to the provincial Party Committee in May, and the People's Council in June.



The province will strive to early complete the job position project for salary reform in district and commune-level administrative units, and relevant district-level public service units in order to handle relevant personnel policies after the administrative arrangement.



Phuong said to ensure the stable, efficient operations of new administrative units, it requires thorough personnel preparations, adding that public workers who become redundant after the rearrangement could be transferred to other localities.



As part of administrative arrangement efforts, Viet Yen district has received the township status in accordance with Resolution No. 938/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated December 13, 2023 of the National Assembly Standing Committee, which took effect on February 1, 2024.



The province has also conducted the rearrangement in four district-level administrative units. The masterplan for the expanded Bac Giang urban area has also been completed and approved by the Prime Minister.



Meanwhile, another master plan for the expanded Chu urban area has been submitted to the Ministry of Construction, and it is seeking the PM’s approval.



The provincial Department of Home Affairs held working sessions with relevant districts over a plan to re-arrange 32 commune-level administrative units into 15 new ones, completed the plan and submitted it to the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has also issued a document for the plan's implementation.



Notably, the master plan of the Bac Giang urban area until 2045 at the scale of 1/10,000 has got the green light from the Prime Minister under Decision No. 1685/QD-TTg dated December 26, 2023.



The province has completed the Bac Giang urban development programme until 2045, along with a project on upgrading Bac Giang to a second-tier urban area, and regulations on the management of urban architecture in Bac Giang, among others. /.

