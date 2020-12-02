Bac Giang province will continue carrying out the e-government building programme in a comprehensive, timely and effective manner (Photo: bacgiang.gov.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - Bac Giang province will continue carrying out the e-government building programme in a comprehensive, timely and effective manner with a view to set up a digital government in the near future, according to Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu.



The localities has implemented the Government’s e-Government building policies, as well as designed and carried out programmes and plans on smart urban area development, while ensuring information safety for e-Government building work.



Along with taking advantage of the available information system, the province has mobilised on-the-spot resources to ensure its readiness for implementing all administrative procedures online at level 3 and level 4. To that goal, it will build a roadmap for upgrading information systems to handle all dossiers online. It will connect the public service portals and one-door information systems at provincial and ministerial levels with other information systems like online payment and electronic identification and authentication.



Due attention will also be paid to promoting the application of information technology so as to improve management efficiency, including document management software, online conferencing and reporting system, while working to complete the provincial e-Government architecture, the Local Government Service Platform (LGSP), and the Security Operation Centre (SOC).



Local authority has underlined the responsibility of those holding top positions in Party Committees, agencies and organisations for realizing targets on IT application to promote administrative reform as well as create the foundation for e-Government building. Besides, the province has sharpened focus on raising public awareness of the Party and State’s policies and strategies on IT application, and e-Government building.



In the past time, the province has invested heavily in e-Government infrastructure. Currently, it houses 1,417 base transceiver stations (BTSs), with 3G and 4G services covering the whole province. Meanwhile, the data integration centres were established at the provincial Department of Information and Communications and the provincial Party Committee, which are responsible for ensuring information safety and security, and providing data for competent sectors. Furthermore, the centres are connected via a wide area network (WAN) with 22 departments and agencies, all 10 districts and towns, and all communes. An online conference system has now reached all communes with 267 points of access.



A document management software system has been used in all Party and State agencies at four levels, meeting standard and technical requirements. The system integrates measures to ensure information safety as well as digital signatures. Meanwhile, the public mail system granted more than 15,000 accounts for all staff members of local Party and State agencies from provincial to communal levels.



A one-door information portal was standardised from the provincial to communal levels. The provincial public service portal now provides 176 public administrative services at levels 3 & 4. The portal is also connected with the national counterpart, with 1,591 out of 2003 administrative procedures synchronized with the national portal, and 17,546 dossiers’ status synchronsied with those on the national public service portal.



Additionally, the province has promoted IT application in various sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture and transportation towards shaping a foundation for a digital society in the coming time. It installed camera system to supervise traffic and security on main routes in the locality, and carried out various hi-tech agricultural production models applying VietGAP standard./.

VNA