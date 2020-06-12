Covering an area of four hectares, Tran Van Lam’s “thieu” lychee orchard can produce about 400 tonnes a year. He revealed that he pockets some 26,000 USD annually from the fruit, making lychee one of the most profitable crops there is.

On average, each household in Nam Duong commune in Luc Ngan district owns three or four hectares of lychee. Most are satisfied with their current earnings, but to ensure quality they should stabilise their growing area.

District leaders in Luc Ngan recognise that to ensure quality it is necessary to stabilise the growing area, especially as the sweetness of the lychee differs from place to place.

This year, Bac Giang has over 28,000ha of lychees with an estimated output of over 160,000 tonnes, an increase of 10,000 tonnes year-on-year.The province’s policy is to stabilise the growing area while increasing productivity and quality./.

