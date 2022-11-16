Business Reference exchange unchanged on November 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 16, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Second Hyundai Thanh Cong auto factory inaugurated in Ninh Binh Auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group and Huyndai Motor Group inaugurated the second Huyndai Thanh Cong Vietnam factory in Gian Khau industrial park, the northern province of Ninh Binh, on November 15.

Business Vietnam, Thailand look toward 25 billion USD in trade The upcoming official visit to Thailand by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok from November 16-19 is expected to create a driving force to deepen bilateral ties and raise two-way trade.

Business Reviving cocoa trees in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Given low output and economic efficiency, many cocoa trees were cut down by farmers years ago and replaced by other crops. Recently, however, growing cocoa has been revived in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province thanks to changing production methods.