A concrete rural road built on new-style rural standards in Cam Giang commune, Bach Thong district, Bac Kan. (Photo: VNA)



– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop new-style rural areas in extremely difficulty and insecurity-prone communes and those meeting less than five new-style rural criteria in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan from 2018 – 2020.The project will be carried out in 29 communes in seven districts – Cho Don, Bach Thong, Na Ri, Ngan Son, Cho Moi, Ba Be and Pac Nam. These communes cover a combined area of nearly 133.37 hectares and have a total population of approximately 66,600 people.The overall objective of the project is to step by step develop the targeted communes up to the national new-style rural standards between 2016 and 2020; to improve infrastructure for economic development; and to develop agriculture, services and handicraft industry that are suitable to the local conditions.It also aims to enhance intellectual standards for the locals and maintain social order and security as an effort to boost economic growth and ensure social welfare for these communes.By the end of 2020, the project sets to have a commune that meets all new-style rural criteria, 12 communes with 15 – 18 criteria, 13 with 12 – 14 criteria, and three with 9 – 11 criteria. On average, each commune is expected to meet 13.8 percent criteria and none achieves less than nine criteria.It also targets to raise the per capita income in these communes to 24 million VND per person per year, equivalent to 61.5 percent the province’s average figure.-VNA