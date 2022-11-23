Business Workshop spotlights business chances in Vietnam for Belgian firms Chances for business partnerships with Vietnam were spotlighted at a workshop held in Vilvoorde city of Belgium on November 22 as part of an international business week of Flanders region.

Business Vietnam must specify target markets for organic farm produce Vietnam needs to specify target markets and control the implementation of standards in organic agricultural production to meet the needs of the domestic and foreign markets.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on Nov 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,672 VND/USD on November 23, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Agriculture sector aims to increase use of organic fertilisers The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) aims to have local production using 25% organic fertilisers in the next three years.