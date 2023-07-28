Hotline: (024) 39411349
Bac Lieu’s wind power farm: A must-see destination for sunset lovers

Bac Lieu leads the way in the Mekong Delta and around Vietnam in the development of offshore wind power projects. Visitors to the southern land can experience the stunning beauty of its wind power farm at sunset.
  • From the centre of Bac Lieu city, take a scenic 20-km drive along Cao Van Lau Road towards the coast to discover giant wind turbines dotting the offshore wind power farm. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bac Lieu’s wind power farm is an impressive sight, boasting 62 80-meter-long turbines with a diameter of 4 meters. Each turbine weighs over 200 tonnes and is built from durable stainless steel. The propeller-like blades may look small but are actually some 42 metres long and made from a special plastic material. To ensure safety during storms, they are equipped with an automated folding control. (Photo: VNA)

  • From a distance, the wind power farm resembles a vast garden with a sea of white pinwheel flowers blooming amid pinkish-brown alluvial soil. (Photo: VNA)

  • The best time to visit the farm is early in the morning and late in the afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

  • Visitors with longer stay can take a stroll along the bridges facing the sea and offering a closer view of the wind turbines. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Hoa Binh 1 wind power tourist area in Vinh Hau A commune, Hoa Binh district, offers tours to the wind power farm. (Photo: baobaclieu.vn)

  • Tourists enjoy check-in at sunset on the farm. (Photo: VNA)

