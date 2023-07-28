Bac Lieu’s wind power farm is an impressive sight, boasting 62 80-meter-long turbines with a diameter of 4 meters. Each turbine weighs over 200 tonnes and is built from durable stainless steel. The propeller-like blades may look small but are actually some 42 metres long and made from a special plastic material. To ensure safety during storms, they are equipped with an automated folding control. (Photo: VNA)