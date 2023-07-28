Bac Lieu’s wind power farm: A must-see destination for sunset lovers
From the centre of Bac Lieu city, take a scenic 20-km drive along Cao Van Lau Road towards the coast to discover giant wind turbines dotting the offshore wind power farm. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Lieu’s wind power farm is an impressive sight, boasting 62 80-meter-long turbines with a diameter of 4 meters. Each turbine weighs over 200 tonnes and is built from durable stainless steel. The propeller-like blades may look small but are actually some 42 metres long and made from a special plastic material. To ensure safety during storms, they are equipped with an automated folding control. (Photo: VNA)
From a distance, the wind power farm resembles a vast garden with a sea of white pinwheel flowers blooming amid pinkish-brown alluvial soil. (Photo: VNA)
The best time to visit the farm is early in the morning and late in the afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors with longer stay can take a stroll along the bridges facing the sea and offering a closer view of the wind turbines. (Photo: VNA)
The Hoa Binh 1 wind power tourist area in Vinh Hau A commune, Hoa Binh district, offers tours to the wind power farm. (Photo: baobaclieu.vn)
Tourists enjoy check-in at sunset on the farm. (Photo: VNA)