Culture - Sports Film week opens to celebrate 80 years of Party's first platform on culture A ceremony was held at the Vietnam Cinema Centre in Hanoi on February 25 to kick off a film week celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 announces winners Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Nhu won the Golden Ball, the highest honour for Vietnamese football players, at the award ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25 evening.

Culture - Sports 8th Vietnam-Japan Festival kicks off in HCM City The 8th Vietnam-Japan Festival kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25 under the theme of “Vietnam-Japan stand side by side towards the future, reaching out to the world”.