Culture - Sports Ambassador encourages young Vietnamese footballers playing for Korean clubs Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung has met with young Vietnamese footballers and leaders of some Korean football clubs to encourage the players to show their best performance and ask for the clubs' support to them before the K-League 2 tournament officially kick off in early March.

Culture - Sports Indochina baseball cup kicked off in Laos DGP Cup Indochina Dream League for baseball was kicked off on February 24 at Laos’s National Stadium KM16 with four teams from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Culture - Sports Art performance celebrates Vietnam – Australia diplomatic ties The Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on February 23 held an art programme themed “Come Together” on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Australia (February 26, 1973 - 2023).