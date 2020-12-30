Business PM agrees on development of three new IPs in Dong Nai Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Planning and Investment to add three industrial parks (IPs) in southern Dong Nai province to the national planning for IP development towards 2020.

Business Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to raise trade to 500 million USD Vietnam and Cuba sought measures to increase two-way trade to 500 million USD in 2025 during the 38th meeting of the Vietnam-Cuba Inter-Governmental Committee, held online on December 30.

Business HCM City firms gear up for Tet Confectionery companies are beefing up production and distribution to meet the demand for Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 12 next year, though sales are expected to be somewhat lower this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Differences between UKVFTA and EVFTA Although the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) inherits basic contents from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), there remain differences between the two deals, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong.