Bac Ninh takes lead in industrial production value
Bac Ninh province, an industrial hub in northern Vietnam, has ranked first nationwide in terms of industrial production value this year, posting a figure of 1,128 trillion VND (48.9 billion USD), up 2.9 percent year-on-year despite COVID-19.
Local industrial production rose 3.7 percent in the first quarter but fell sharply in the following two, when restrictions were imposed, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.
However, it added, the industrial sector has manufactured and exported new products since September. Supporting industries have also shown signs of good growth.
As a result, its index of industrial production surged 22.4 percent in the fourth quarter.
Contributing to the full-year industrial expansion, processing and manufacturing continued playing a key role, with growth of 3 percent, data showed.
The province is the second-largest exporter in Vietnam, with over 38.9 billion USD worth of goods shipped abroad in 2020, up 14.3 percent against 2019.
It ranked sixth in foreign investment attraction, with 1,628 projects and 19.9 billion USD in capital as at the end of the year, and eighth in gross regional domestic product (GRDP), estimated at 122.74 trillion VND, up 1.36 percent.
Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Pham Khac Nam said that to obtain breakthroughs in industrial and trade development amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bac Ninh has taken drastic action in disease prevention and control and maintained an optimal investment climate.
Enterprises themselves have also complied with anti-pandemic requirements and made proactive moves to overcome difficulties and promote production, such as stockpiling materials and seeking new supply sources.
He added that as the pandemic is forecast to remain a complex matter in 2021, provincial authorities will order local businesses and people to step up prevention and control efforts while the former will work with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to seek new partners and markets to enhance industrial production./.