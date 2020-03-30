Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
The personnel ready to disinfect Bach Mai hospital (Photo: VNA)
Bac Mai hospital has become one of two Covid-19 epicentres in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers from Chemical Division use chloramine B as prescribed by the Health Ministry (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers from the Chemical Division in protective suits, masks and chemical sprayers carry out the task at Gate 1 area of the hospital (Photo: VNA)
Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfect Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, March 28 (Photo: VNA)
Special vehicles are used to disinfect the Bach Mai hospital in Dong Da district (Photo: VNA)
Disinfection is conducted at Bach Mai hospital (Photo: VNA)
