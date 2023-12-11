Bamboo Airways adds more aircraft to serve peak New Year holidays
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airways has announced that it leased two more Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft for its fleet operating from January 1, 2024, increasing its capacity by over 20% to serve the peak season of the year's end and traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024 festival.
Bamboo Airways will concentrate on increasing the frequency on the main routes between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, between Hanoi/HCM City - Da Nang, and domestic routes with high demand such as HCM City - Vinh, Thanh Hoa, and Hai Phong. Other flights will include on HCM City - Hanoi, Vinh and Da Nang routes.
Apart from increasing operational activities, Bamboo Airways has also deployed synchronous solutions to promote technology application and ensure personnel work in order to guarantee flight safety and minimise flight delays and cancellations, thus maintaining its leading position in the industry in operating on-time flights.
The airline has also applied a flexible ticket price policy, suitable for the affordability of many passengers, and offered promotional fares starting from only 49,000 VND (2.02 USD) (excluding taxes and fees) for many air routes.
As planned, in 2024, Bamboo Airways will continue to lease more A320 and A321 aircraft, increasing its operating fleet to 15 - 18 aircraft. It will focus on strengthening the domestic flight network, combined with operating international charter flights to improve operational efficiency./.