Business Meet Singapore 2023 held in Binh Duong A dialogue with Singaporean firms and “Meet Singapore 2023” took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 11.

Business Vietnam rolls out red carpet for US chip giant’s investment: Minister Vietnam boasts huge potential to develop semiconductor and AI industries, and pledges to create favourable conditions for NVIDIA corporation, a leading chip producer in the US, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on December 11.

Business Digital technology firms, revenue up over 30% in five years: minister The number of digital technology companies in Vietnam has increased by 30% while the industry’s revenue has risen by 32% since 2019, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on December 11.

Business Trade, cooperation – bright spot in Vietnam-China relations Economic cooperation and trade has been a bright spot in the overall relations between Vietnam and China over the past 15 years since the two countries set up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.