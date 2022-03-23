The route will see two flights per week at present.

Bamboo Airlines uses 787-9 Dreamliner on this route, which helps shorten the travel time between the two countries to more than 12 hours, saving nearly seven hours compared to transit flights.

The route is hoped to foster connection between the countries, General Director of the carrier Dang Tat Thang said.

Earlier, Bamboo Airways operated its direct route linking Vietnam and Germany./.

VNA