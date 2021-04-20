Culture - Sports National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021 The National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021 drew the participation of over 200 athletes from 12 different clubs from across the country. Competitors were involved in both the male and female categories, with various events featured throughout the course of the tournament, including the 50m rifle, 10m air rifle, 50m rifle three positions, and 10m air pistol.

Culture - Sports Over 30,000 people flock to Hung Kings Temple Over 30,000 people flocked to Hung Kings Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho during the weekend on April 17-18, on the occasion of the upcoming death anniversary of Hung Kings and Hung Kings Temple Festival 2021.

Culture - Sports Around 300-kg bronze drum being made to mark national elections A fire-lighting ritual was held for making a up-to-300-kg bronze drum by the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences (VAHS) in Dong Don district, the north-central province of Thanh Hoa on April 18.