As usual, the event drew the participation of a large number of visitors, both inside and outside Dien Bien province.

Up to now, the ban flower festival has become a typical cultural and tourist brand of the province, welcomed and loved by a large number of people and tourists across the country, who fall in love with the most populous flower in Dien Bien.

The festival is an opportunity to honor, preserve and promote the unique traditional values of the 19 ethnic groups in Dien Bien province. It also helps promote the natural beauty, culture and tourism potentials of the province in particular and the Northwest region in general among local and foreign visitors.

The event provides a good chance for Dien Bien to strengthen and expand connections with provinces, cities and the business community in the field of investment, trade and tourism.

This year, the festival takes place from March 12-14./.

VNA