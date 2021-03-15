During springtime, Hanoi’s streets become increasingly opulent thanks to the pristine beauty of Ban flowers in full bloom.

Although they originate from the north-western mountain region, Ban flowers have been grown in Hanoi’s many streets for a long time.

The flowers can be white, or pink, but the majority are purple.

Some Hanoi streets are dressed with the purple color of the flowers.

Ban flowers are scentless. Each flower consists of four to five petals, pink pistil and purple veins.

It is said that Ban flower symbolizes sincerity, faithfulness and constancy in love./.

VNA