Throughout the mountains of the northwest, ban flowers bloom in pure white with a pinkish hue.

Their beauty leaves both local people and visitors in Dien Bien at this time of year in awe. This explains why many young people, dressed in traditional Thai ethnic attire like “ao com” and “khan pieu”, seize the opportunity to capture moments of their youth amid the blooming flowers.

In the minds of people in the northwest, ban flowers are not just beautiful. They are also an immortal symbol of steadfast love and loyalty.

The flowers are intertwined with the legendary love story of Ban and Khum, which depicts unwavering love between young men and women in the rugged highlands.

In the middle of March every year, Dien Bien organises the Ban Flower Festival to honour the beauty of the distinctive flower, and this is also the time for tourists far and wide go to witness the beauty of the flowers./.

VNA