The Ban Gioc Waterfall is one of Vietnam’s most impressive natural sights. Thirty metres high and 300 metres across, it is the widest, but not the highest, in the country. The falls occur on the beautiful jade-blue water of the Quay Son River, as they flows through a pastoral landscape of rice fields and bamboo groves, surrounded by limestone mountains.

In 1997, Ban Gioc waterfall was officially recognized as a national scenic spot. Ban Gioc waterfall is the world’s fourth largest border waterfall.World renowned travel magazines have honored Ban Gioc as one of top ten most majestic waterfall on earth.

Ban Gioc waterfall is most beautiful between June and October, especially in September and October when it is full of water./.

VNA