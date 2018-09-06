The second Ban Gioc Waterfall Festival is scheduled for October 6-7 in Trung Khanh district, the northern border province of Cao Bang.

Diverse activities will be organised during the event, including a food court selling local specialties and tourism products, an international terrain cycling tournament, traditional art performances, and a spiritual festival at Truc Lam Ban Gioc pagoda.

The festival that will take place at Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Complex aims to create a jubilant atmosphere among ethnic minority people in Trung Khanh district and promote production activities to contribute to the province’s socio-economic development.

The event is also destined to expand cultural exchange and sports activities to promote the image of Trung Khanh, and local cultural characteristics and tourism products to domestic and international friends.-VNA