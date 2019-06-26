The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will hold the Sister City Week 2019 from June 27 to July 1 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th

- Deputy Governor of Bangkok Kriangyod Sudlapha said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will hold the Sister City Week 2019 from June 27 to July 1 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.A total of 35 cities around the world have been invited to participate as Bangkok’s sister cities. Of that total, 18 cities represented by 180 people have confirmed their participation; such as Seoul and Daegu in the Republic of Korea, Beijing, Shandong, Chengdu in China, Fukuoka and Aichi in Japan and Porto in Portugal.Relationships between those cities and Bangkok will be strengthened while talks will be held on topics of cooperation in the development and administration of cities.Besides, the event provides an opportunity for each of the invited cities to publicise its local art and culture and promote exchanges of art, culture, innovation and knowledge.The event is designed to promote the development of Bangkok as an Asian metropolis among the participating cities in accordance with Bangkok’s 20-year vision.The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration meanwhile, has conducted a study on the Blue Line rail system between Hua Lampong and Bang Khae, with a tunnel taking the train line under the city’s Chao Phraya River.Representatives of the sister cities will be led on a tour to Siam Museum to learn about the Thai way of life and the people’s wisdom.-NNT/VNA