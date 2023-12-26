Business Planning to create breakthroughs for tourism development: Official System planning is an important basis for overcoming discrepancies, limitations, and weaknesses in Vietnam’s tourism and creating breakthroughs for the industry to thrive during economic green transformation, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Business Logistics chains crucial for agro-forestry-aquatic product exports: conference Establishing logistics chains connecting producers with traders is an urgent need to improve the effectiveness of agro-forestry-aquatic product exports, heard a roundtable conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.

Business Vietnam among biggest exporters of Christmas decoration products to US Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.

Business Shipbuilding firm prepares for bankruptcy procedures from Q1 2024 The Government has given the green light to a bankruptcy resolution plan for the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) and its seven subsidiary companies.