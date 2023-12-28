Videos Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2023 selected by VNA As 2023 is nearing its end, the Vietnam News Agency has selected the top 10 events shaping the country in the year as follows.

Videos Over 2.2 million Vietnamese, foreigners pay tribute to late President The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board has so far this year served more than 2.2 million Vietnamese and foreign visitors who came to pay tribute to the late leader and tour Da Chong historical relic site in Hanoi.

Society Association fulfills role as representative of AO victims’ rights, interests: official The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) has surmounted many difficulties to fulfill its tasks over the last five years, deserving its status as the representative of the rights and legitimate interests of AO victims, said VAVA Chairman Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh.

Society Vietnamese corporation presents apartment building to Lao province The Ministry of National Defence’s COECCO Corporation on December 27 handed over an apartment building for officials and public servants of Xaysomboun – a newly-established and disadvantageous province of Laos.