Bank guard posthumously awarded Bravery Order
President Vo Van Thuong on December 28 signed a decision to posthumously award the Bravery Order to Tran Minh Thanh, former guard at the Ngu Hanh Son transaction office of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam – Song Han Branch in the central city of Da Nang, for his courageous action in the fight against crime.
A scene of the bank robbery (Photo: VNA)
Thanh, born in 1973, was stabbed while trying to stop robbers from fleeing in a robbery at the bank transaction office in November 22./.