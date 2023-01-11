Business Hanoi sees strong recovery in serviced apartment market in Q4/2022 Hanoi’s real estate market in the fourth quarter of 2022 saw a better performance in the serviced apartment segment than in apartments sales, according to the Savills’ report on the Hanoi property market released on January 10.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Laos trade ties Despite impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in two years, two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos has regained its growth momentum, with the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee expected to help promote sustainable development of bilateral ties.

Business Vietnam continues to grow fast in 2023: British expert Vietnam will continue to be one of the fastest growing mid-range economies with an economic expansion of around 6% in 2023, according to Andrew Huntley, Senior Managing Director at BDA Partners, a London-based investment banking advisor for Asia.

Business Vietnam emerging as RoK’s major importer of powdered milk Vietnam is emerging as a major importer of powdered milk from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that is facing low birth rate.